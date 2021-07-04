Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $254,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.39. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

