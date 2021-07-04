Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,416% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 call options.

DRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.77 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,389 shares of company stock worth $4,511,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,591,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

