Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.85.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

