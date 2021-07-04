DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.57. 2,710,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 573.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth about $13,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DHT by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

