DFSocial Gaming One Day Volume Tops $14,818.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $173.32 or 0.00485238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $14,818.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00135877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00167242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,854.25 or 1.00378755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

