DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up to $426.84

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $426.84, but opened at $438.99. DexCom shares last traded at $427.51, with a volume of 332 shares changing hands.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.59.

Get DexCom alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,208 shares of company stock worth $28,284,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.