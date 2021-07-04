Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

