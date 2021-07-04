Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DSWL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

