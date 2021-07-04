Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DSWL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24. Deswell Industries has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.60.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Deswell Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.5%.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
