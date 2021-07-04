Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in June

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,236.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

DWVYF remained flat at $$46.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.