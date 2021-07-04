DerivaDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $81,409.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 29% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00008240 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.87 million and approximately $81,409.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00138246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00167198 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,370.49 or 1.00241074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002924 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

