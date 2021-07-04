Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 393,871 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 70.37 and a quick ratio of 69.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.44. The company has a market cap of £22.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) Company Profile (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

