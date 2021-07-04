DEJAVE Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $527.27 or 0.01530276 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1,368.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

