DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Down 35.9% in June

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DBSDY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $89.21. 58,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $92.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $2.1452 per share. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

