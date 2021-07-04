DATx Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $1.11 million and $534,737.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

