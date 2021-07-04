Datacoin (DTC) Price Up 113.5% This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 104.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 113.5% higher against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $28,175.28 and $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00047319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00033397 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

