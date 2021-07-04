Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 8.18% of Darden Restaurants worth $1,514,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.13. 1,078,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

