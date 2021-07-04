DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $578,178.03 and $229.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,596.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.51 or 0.01498775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00425881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003729 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

