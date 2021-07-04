Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,034 shares of company stock worth $2,487,864. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 722.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.