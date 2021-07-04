CYCLUB (CYCLUB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $366,267.00

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, CYCLUB has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. CYCLUB has a market cap of $19.17 million and $366,267.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,461.95 or 1.00018408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

