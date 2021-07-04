CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $8.65 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $1.32 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00411998 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,359.08 or 1.00012539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00034306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

