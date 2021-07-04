Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. Cutera reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 256,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $880.03 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $9,778,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 79.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

