CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.58. 11,422,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

