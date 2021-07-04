CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $236,767.53 and approximately $1,688.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00032971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00270163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

