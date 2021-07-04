CRYPTO20 (C20) Reaches Market Cap of $117.16 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $117.16 million and approximately $9,033.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00008303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00054575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.11 or 0.00790202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.20 or 0.07981685 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,950,102 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

