Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Crown by 13.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Crown by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Crown by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

