Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,460 ($97.47). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 7,424 ($97.00), with a volume of 200,595 shares changing hands.

CRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,105.56 ($79.77).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,935.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Also, insider Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Insiders acquired a total of 303 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,915 over the last quarter.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

