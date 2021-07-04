Critical Review: City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) versus Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gaucho Group and City Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A City Developments 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaucho Group and City Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaucho Group $640,000.00 67.13 -$5.65 million N/A N/A City Developments $1.53 billion 3.07 -$1.39 billion ($1.05) -4.93

Gaucho Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Developments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Gaucho Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Gaucho Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaucho Group and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaucho Group -897.23% N/A -75.19% City Developments N/A N/A N/A

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development. In addition, it distributes and sells high-end luxury fashion products and accessories through an e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 43,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 4.1 million square feet of developable gross floor area. The Group's London-based hotel arm, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), is one of the world's largest hotel chains, with over 145 hotels worldwide, many in key gateway cities. Leveraging its deep expertise in developing and managing a diversified asset base, the Group is focused on enhancing the performance of its portfolio and strengthening its recurring income streams to deliver long-term sustainable value to shareholders. The Group is also developing a fund management business and targets to achieve US$5 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) by 2023.

