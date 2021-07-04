Credits Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $579,022.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

