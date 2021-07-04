Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVVIY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.7315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.