Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Think Total Market ETF Defensief (NYSE:DTM)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Think Total Market ETF Defensief (NYSE:DTM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Think Total Market ETF Defensief in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of DTM opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Think Total Market ETF Defensief has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

