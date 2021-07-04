Credit Suisse AG Sells 422 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hubbell by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

