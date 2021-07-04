Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,593.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,568.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several research firms have commented on TPL. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 287 shares of company stock worth $461,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.