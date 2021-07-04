Credit Suisse AG Purchases 17,124 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE FR opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

