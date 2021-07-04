Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Amedisys worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 32.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.96 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.