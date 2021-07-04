Cowen Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $80.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

