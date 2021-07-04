Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

