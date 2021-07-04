Cornichon Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $850.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cornichon has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00166995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,429.29 or 0.99841729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,334,395 coins and its circulating supply is 17,092,547 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

