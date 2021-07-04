Contrasting Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Helius Medical Technologies and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Fc Global Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 58.32 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.41 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Fc Global Realty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.