Contrasting Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Berry has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Berry and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Berry presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Berry pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toray Industries pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Berry has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Berry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry and Toray Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.04 -$262.89 million $0.56 12.04 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.60 $431.98 million $0.54 24.67

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -60.59% 4.35% 2.24% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berry beats Toray Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

