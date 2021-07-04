CONTRACOIN Market Cap Tops $5.04 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $104,832.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.24 or 0.00267336 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,882,638 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.