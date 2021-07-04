Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 53,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.