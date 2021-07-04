Constellation (DAG) Hits Market Cap of $123.91 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Constellation has a market cap of $123.91 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00737739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.11 or 0.07563920 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

