Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $242.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a negative rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.43.

STZ opened at $231.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.30. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

