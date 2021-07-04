ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.