Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 309.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.49. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

