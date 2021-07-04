Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,635 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

