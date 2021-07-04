Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.59% of Conagra Brands worth $106,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after buying an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 166.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,095,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 684,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.