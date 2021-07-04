Comparing Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% InnovAge N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Oak Street Health and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.99 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -106.62 InnovAge $567.19 million 5.16 $26.28 million N/A N/A

InnovAge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93 InnovAge 0 1 6 0 2.86

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus target price of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. InnovAge has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Summary

InnovAge beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

