Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.79. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 3,111 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

