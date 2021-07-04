Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,834. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Several research firms have commented on CODYY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

